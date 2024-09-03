Guyanaese dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.154 today, reflecting a 0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.746% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.154 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.153 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.