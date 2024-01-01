Guyanaese dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert GYD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
3.76 shp

1.000 GYD = 0.003757 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4021.4731.6630.96818.168
1 GBP1.1711.272105.8111.7241.9471.13321.264
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.721
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 GYD0.00376 SHP
5 GYD0.01878 SHP
10 GYD0.03757 SHP
20 GYD0.07514 SHP
50 GYD0.18784 SHP
100 GYD0.37569 SHP
250 GYD0.93922 SHP
500 GYD1.87845 SHP
1000 GYD3.75689 SHP
2000 GYD7.51378 SHP
5000 GYD18.78445 SHP
10000 GYD37.56890 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SHP266.17700 GYD
5 SHP1,330.88500 GYD
10 SHP2,661.77000 GYD
20 SHP5,323.54000 GYD
50 SHP13,308.85000 GYD
100 SHP26,617.70000 GYD
250 SHP66,544.25000 GYD
500 SHP133,088.50000 GYD
1000 SHP266,177.00000 GYD
2000 SHP532,354.00000 GYD
5000 SHP1,330,885.00000 GYD
10000 SHP2,661,770.00000 GYD