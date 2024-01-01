Guyanaese dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert GYD to SHP

GY$1.000 GYD = £0.003763 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
GYD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SHP
1 GYD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00380.0038
Low0.00370.0036
Average0.00370.0037
Change2.05%2.70%
1 GYD to SHP stats

The performance of GYD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0038 and a 30 day low of 0.0037. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for GYD to SHP was 2.05.

The performance of GYD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for GYD to SHP was 2.70.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 GYD0.00376 SHP
5 GYD0.01881 SHP
10 GYD0.03763 SHP
20 GYD0.07526 SHP
50 GYD0.18814 SHP
100 GYD0.37628 SHP
250 GYD0.94071 SHP
500 GYD1.88142 SHP
1000 GYD3.76283 SHP
2000 GYD7.52566 SHP
5000 GYD18.81415 SHP
10000 GYD37.62830 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SHP265.75700 GYD
5 SHP1,328.78500 GYD
10 SHP2,657.57000 GYD
20 SHP5,315.14000 GYD
50 SHP13,287.85000 GYD
100 SHP26,575.70000 GYD
250 SHP66,439.25000 GYD
500 SHP132,878.50000 GYD
1000 SHP265,757.00000 GYD
2000 SHP531,514.00000 GYD
5000 SHP1,328,785.00000 GYD
10000 SHP2,657,570.00000 GYD