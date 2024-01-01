250 Saint Helena pounds to Guyanaese dollars

Convert SHP to GYD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = GY$263.6 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GYD
1 SHP to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High272.1360280.5940
Low263.4920263.4920
Average268.7939272.9710
Change-2.91%-4.64%
View full history

1 SHP to GYD stats

The performance of SHP to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 272.1360 and a 30 day low of 263.4920. This means the 30 day average was 268.7939. The change for SHP to GYD was -2.91.

The performance of SHP to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 280.5940 and a 90 day low of 263.4920. This means the 90 day average was 272.9710. The change for SHP to GYD was -4.64.

Track market ratesView SHP to GYD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.1131.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.8921.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0591.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.8110.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SHP263.57600 GYD
5 SHP1,317.88000 GYD
10 SHP2,635.76000 GYD
20 SHP5,271.52000 GYD
50 SHP13,178.80000 GYD
100 SHP26,357.60000 GYD
250 SHP65,894.00000 GYD
500 SHP131,788.00000 GYD
1000 SHP263,576.00000 GYD
2000 SHP527,152.00000 GYD
5000 SHP1,317,880.00000 GYD
10000 SHP2,635,760.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 GYD0.00379 SHP
5 GYD0.01897 SHP
10 GYD0.03794 SHP
20 GYD0.07588 SHP
50 GYD0.18970 SHP
100 GYD0.37940 SHP
250 GYD0.94849 SHP
500 GYD1.89699 SHP
1000 GYD3.79397 SHP
2000 GYD7.58794 SHP
5000 GYD18.96985 SHP
10000 GYD37.93970 SHP