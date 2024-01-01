Guyanaese dollars to Mauritian rupees today

1.000 GYD = 0.2202 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 GYD0.22020 MUR
5 GYD1.10099 MUR
10 GYD2.20198 MUR
20 GYD4.40396 MUR
50 GYD11.00990 MUR
100 GYD22.01980 MUR
250 GYD55.04950 MUR
500 GYD110.09900 MUR
1000 GYD220.19800 MUR
2000 GYD440.39600 MUR
5000 GYD1,100.99000 MUR
10000 GYD2,201.98000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MUR4.54137 GYD
5 MUR22.70685 GYD
10 MUR45.41370 GYD
20 MUR90.82740 GYD
50 MUR227.06850 GYD
100 MUR454.13700 GYD
250 MUR1,135.34250 GYD
500 MUR2,270.68500 GYD
1000 MUR4,541.37000 GYD
2000 MUR9,082.74000 GYD
5000 MUR22,706.85000 GYD
10000 MUR45,413.70000 GYD