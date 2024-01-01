Guyanaese dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert GYD to MUR at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ₨0.2216 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
GYD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 GYD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22600.2260
Low0.21910.2183
Average0.22190.2212
Change0.84%0.19%
1 GYD to MUR stats

The performance of GYD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2260 and a 30 day low of 0.2191. This means the 30 day average was 0.2219. The change for GYD to MUR was 0.84.

The performance of GYD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2260 and a 90 day low of 0.2183. This means the 90 day average was 0.2212. The change for GYD to MUR was 0.19.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 GYD0.22158 MUR
5 GYD1.10791 MUR
10 GYD2.21582 MUR
20 GYD4.43164 MUR
50 GYD11.07910 MUR
100 GYD22.15820 MUR
250 GYD55.39550 MUR
500 GYD110.79100 MUR
1000 GYD221.58200 MUR
2000 GYD443.16400 MUR
5000 GYD1,107.91000 MUR
10000 GYD2,215.82000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MUR4.51300 GYD
5 MUR22.56500 GYD
10 MUR45.13000 GYD
20 MUR90.26000 GYD
50 MUR225.65000 GYD
100 MUR451.30000 GYD
250 MUR1,128.25000 GYD
500 MUR2,256.50000 GYD
1000 MUR4,513.00000 GYD
2000 MUR9,026.00000 GYD
5000 MUR22,565.00000 GYD
10000 MUR45,130.00000 GYD