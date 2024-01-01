Guyanaese dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert GYD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
653.25 isk

1.000 GYD = 0.6532 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3721.4721.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.1711.271105.7761.7231.9471.13321.268
1 USD0.9210.787183.1971.3561.5310.89116.728
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 GYD0.65325 ISK
5 GYD3.26624 ISK
10 GYD6.53249 ISK
20 GYD13.06498 ISK
50 GYD32.66245 ISK
100 GYD65.32490 ISK
250 GYD163.31225 ISK
500 GYD326.62450 ISK
1000 GYD653.24900 ISK
2000 GYD1,306.49800 ISK
5000 GYD3,266.24500 ISK
10000 GYD6,532.49000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guyanaese Dollar
1 ISK1.53081 GYD
5 ISK7.65405 GYD
10 ISK15.30810 GYD
20 ISK30.61620 GYD
50 ISK76.54050 GYD
100 ISK153.08100 GYD
250 ISK382.70250 GYD
500 ISK765.40500 GYD
1000 ISK1,530.81000 GYD
2000 ISK3,061.62000 GYD
5000 ISK7,654.05000 GYD
10000 ISK15,308.10000 GYD