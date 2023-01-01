500 Guatemalan quetzals to Singapore dollars

Convert GTQ to SGD at the real exchange rate

500 gtq
85.13 sgd

1.00000 GTQ = 0.17025 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855951.08890.59231.468361.630210.9457518.7099
1 GBP1.1682911.2711105.8381.715481.904551.1049121.8586
1 USD0.91910.78672183.2651.34961.498350.8692517.1966
1 INR0.01103850.009448390.012009810.01620850.0179950.01043960.206529

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Singapore Dollar
1 GTQ0.17025 SGD
5 GTQ0.85127 SGD
10 GTQ1.70254 SGD
20 GTQ3.40508 SGD
50 GTQ8.51270 SGD
100 GTQ17.02540 SGD
250 GTQ42.56350 SGD
500 GTQ85.12700 SGD
1000 GTQ170.25400 SGD
2000 GTQ340.50800 SGD
5000 GTQ851.27000 SGD
10000 GTQ1702.54000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SGD5.87358 GTQ
5 SGD29.36790 GTQ
10 SGD58.73580 GTQ
20 SGD117.47160 GTQ
50 SGD293.67900 GTQ
100 SGD587.35800 GTQ
250 SGD1468.39500 GTQ
500 SGD2936.79000 GTQ
1000 SGD5873.58000 GTQ
2000 SGD11747.16000 GTQ
5000 SGD29367.90000 GTQ
10000 SGD58735.80000 GTQ