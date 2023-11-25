20 Singapore dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert SGD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
117.00 gtq

1.00000 SGD = 5.84985 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SGD5.84985 GTQ
5 SGD29.24925 GTQ
10 SGD58.49850 GTQ
20 SGD116.99700 GTQ
50 SGD292.49250 GTQ
100 SGD584.98500 GTQ
250 SGD1462.46250 GTQ
500 SGD2924.92500 GTQ
1000 SGD5849.85000 GTQ
2000 SGD11699.70000 GTQ
5000 SGD29249.25000 GTQ
10000 SGD58498.50000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Singapore Dollar
1 GTQ0.17094 SGD
5 GTQ0.85472 SGD
10 GTQ1.70944 SGD
20 GTQ3.41888 SGD
50 GTQ8.54720 SGD
100 GTQ17.09440 SGD
250 GTQ42.73600 SGD
500 GTQ85.47200 SGD
1000 GTQ170.94400 SGD
2000 GTQ341.88800 SGD
5000 GTQ854.72000 SGD
10000 GTQ1709.44000 SGD