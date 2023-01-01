100 Guinean francs to Turkish liras

Convert GNF to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
0.34 try

1.00000 GNF = 0.00336 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85631.0872590.52991.46731.630430.945218.6967
1 GBP1.1678211.26975105.7261.713591.90411.1038221.835
1 USD0.919750.787557183.2651.349551.499590.869417.1963
1 INR0.01104610.009458440.012009810.01620790.01800980.01044140.206525

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guinean francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Turkish Lira
1 GNF0.00336 TRY
5 GNF0.01681 TRY
10 GNF0.03363 TRY
20 GNF0.06726 TRY
50 GNF0.16814 TRY
100 GNF0.33628 TRY
250 GNF0.84070 TRY
500 GNF1.68141 TRY
1000 GNF3.36282 TRY
2000 GNF6.72564 TRY
5000 GNF16.81410 TRY
10000 GNF33.62820 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guinean Franc
1 TRY297.36900 GNF
5 TRY1486.84500 GNF
10 TRY2973.69000 GNF
20 TRY5947.38000 GNF
50 TRY14868.45000 GNF
100 TRY29736.90000 GNF
250 TRY74342.25000 GNF
500 TRY148684.50000 GNF
1000 TRY297369.00000 GNF
2000 TRY594738.00000 GNF
5000 TRY1486845.00000 GNF
10000 TRY2973690.00000 GNF