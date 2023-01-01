1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Saint Helena pounds

Convert GMD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 gmd
11.77 shp

1.00000 GMD = 0.01177 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85661.0887590.65481.471171.632060.9464518.7275
1 GBP1.1674111.2711105.8381.717571.905411.1048921.8641
1 USD0.918450.78672183.2651.351251.499030.869317.2009
1 INR0.01103090.009448390.012009810.01622830.01800310.01044020.20658

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Saint Helena Pound
1 GMD0.01177 SHP
5 GMD0.05884 SHP
10 GMD0.11768 SHP
20 GMD0.23536 SHP
50 GMD0.58841 SHP
100 GMD1.17682 SHP
250 GMD2.94205 SHP
500 GMD5.88410 SHP
1000 GMD11.76820 SHP
2000 GMD23.53640 SHP
5000 GMD58.84100 SHP
10000 GMD117.68200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 SHP84.97510 GMD
5 SHP424.87550 GMD
10 SHP849.75100 GMD
20 SHP1699.50200 GMD
50 SHP4248.75500 GMD
100 SHP8497.51000 GMD
250 SHP21243.77500 GMD
500 SHP42487.55000 GMD
1000 SHP84975.10000 GMD
2000 SHP169950.20000 GMD
5000 SHP424875.50000 GMD
10000 SHP849751.00000 GMD