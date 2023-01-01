5 Gambian dalasis to Polish zloty

5 gmd
0.30 pln

1.00000 GMD = 0.05902 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856851.088290.6091.469181.6310.946718.709
1 GBP1.1670711.27005105.7511.714691.903551.1048621.8355
1 USD0.918950.787371183.2651.35011.49880.8717.1926
1 INR0.01103640.00945620.012009810.01621450.01800040.01044860.206481

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Polish Zloty
1 GMD0.05902 PLN
5 GMD0.29512 PLN
10 GMD0.59023 PLN
20 GMD1.18047 PLN
50 GMD2.95117 PLN
100 GMD5.90234 PLN
250 GMD14.75585 PLN
500 GMD29.51170 PLN
1000 GMD59.02340 PLN
2000 GMD118.04680 PLN
5000 GMD295.11700 PLN
10000 GMD590.23400 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Gambian Dalasi
1 PLN16.94240 GMD
5 PLN84.71200 GMD
10 PLN169.42400 GMD
20 PLN338.84800 GMD
50 PLN847.12000 GMD
100 PLN1694.24000 GMD
250 PLN4235.60000 GMD
500 PLN8471.20000 GMD
1000 PLN16942.40000 GMD
2000 PLN33884.80000 GMD
5000 PLN84712.00000 GMD
10000 PLN169424.00000 GMD