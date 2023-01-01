5 Gambian dalasis to Polish zloty

5 gmd
0.34 pln

1.00000 GMD = 0.06725 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:25 UTC
GMD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86791.047487.14141.435411.657930.963418.5624
1GBP1.1522111.20685100.4071.653931.910331.1100421.3883
1USD0.954750.828603183.19781.370451.58290.919617.7224
1INR0.01147560.009959440.012019510.01647220.01902580.01105320.213015

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Polish Zloty
1 GMD0.06725 PLN
5 GMD0.33625 PLN
10 GMD0.67251 PLN
20 GMD1.34501 PLN
50 GMD3.36253 PLN
100 GMD6.72505 PLN
250 GMD16.81263 PLN
500 GMD33.62525 PLN
1000 GMD67.25050 PLN
2000 GMD134.50100 PLN
5000 GMD336.25250 PLN
10000 GMD672.50500 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Gambian Dalasi
1 PLN14.86980 GMD
5 PLN74.34900 GMD
10 PLN148.69800 GMD
20 PLN297.39600 GMD
50 PLN743.49000 GMD
100 PLN1486.98000 GMD
250 PLN3717.45000 GMD
500 PLN7434.90000 GMD
1000 PLN14869.80000 GMD
2000 PLN29739.60000 GMD
5000 PLN74349.00000 GMD
10000 PLN148698.00000 GMD