1.00000 GMD = 0.06725 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:24 UTC
GMD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8681.047687.15291.435891.658380.963418.5656
1GBP1.1520711.20695100.411.654311.910641.1099121.3896
1USD0.95460.828535183.19291.370651.583030.919617.722
1INR0.01147410.00995920.012020310.01647560.01902840.01105380.213023

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Polish Zloty
1 GMD0.06725 PLN
5 GMD0.33625 PLN
10 GMD0.67249 PLN
20 GMD1.34498 PLN
50 GMD3.36245 PLN
100 GMD6.72490 PLN
250 GMD16.81225 PLN
500 GMD33.62450 PLN
1000 GMD67.24900 PLN
2000 GMD134.49800 PLN
5000 GMD336.24500 PLN
10000 GMD672.49000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Gambian Dalasi
1 PLN14.87010 GMD
5 PLN74.35050 GMD
10 PLN148.70100 GMD
20 PLN297.40200 GMD
50 PLN743.50500 GMD
100 PLN1487.01000 GMD
250 PLN3717.52500 GMD
500 PLN7435.05000 GMD
1000 PLN14870.10000 GMD
2000 PLN29740.20000 GMD
5000 PLN74350.50000 GMD
10000 PLN148701.00000 GMD