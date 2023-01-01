1 Gambian dalasi to Polish zloty

1.00000 GMD = 0.05904 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Polish Zloty
1 GMD0.05904 PLN
5 GMD0.29519 PLN
10 GMD0.59039 PLN
20 GMD1.18078 PLN
50 GMD2.95195 PLN
100 GMD5.90390 PLN
250 GMD14.75975 PLN
500 GMD29.51950 PLN
1000 GMD59.03900 PLN
2000 GMD118.07800 PLN
5000 GMD295.19500 PLN
10000 GMD590.39000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Gambian Dalasi
1 PLN16.93800 GMD
5 PLN84.69000 GMD
10 PLN169.38000 GMD
20 PLN338.76000 GMD
50 PLN846.90000 GMD
100 PLN1693.80000 GMD
250 PLN4234.50000 GMD
500 PLN8469.00000 GMD
1000 PLN16938.00000 GMD
2000 PLN33876.00000 GMD
5000 PLN84690.00000 GMD
10000 PLN169380.00000 GMD