10 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Saint Helena pounds

Convert GIP to SHP at the real exchange rate

10000 gip
10005.50 shp

1.00000 GIP = 1.00055 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 GIP1.00055 SHP
5 GIP5.00275 SHP
10 GIP10.00550 SHP
20 GIP20.01100 SHP
50 GIP50.02750 SHP
100 GIP100.05500 SHP
250 GIP250.13750 SHP
500 GIP500.27500 SHP
1000 GIP1000.55000 SHP
2000 GIP2001.10000 SHP
5000 GIP5002.75000 SHP
10000 GIP10005.50000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 SHP0.99945 GIP
5 SHP4.99723 GIP
10 SHP9.99446 GIP
20 SHP19.98892 GIP
50 SHP49.97230 GIP
100 SHP99.94460 GIP
250 SHP249.86150 GIP
500 SHP499.72300 GIP
1000 SHP999.44600 GIP
2000 SHP1998.89200 GIP
5000 SHP4997.23000 GIP
10000 SHP9994.46000 GIP