Gibraltar pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert GIP to MAD

1,000 gip
12,784 mad

1.000 GIP = 12.78 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3461.4721.6620.96718.185
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8191.7241.9471.13321.299
1 USD0.9210.786183.2071.3561.5310.89116.748
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 GIP12.78400 MAD
5 GIP63.92000 MAD
10 GIP127.84000 MAD
20 GIP255.68000 MAD
50 GIP639.20000 MAD
100 GIP1,278.40000 MAD
250 GIP3,196.00000 MAD
500 GIP6,392.00000 MAD
1000 GIP12,784.00000 MAD
2000 GIP25,568.00000 MAD
5000 GIP63,920.00000 MAD
10000 GIP127,840.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Gibraltar Pound
1 MAD0.07822 GIP
5 MAD0.39111 GIP
10 MAD0.78223 GIP
20 MAD1.56445 GIP
50 MAD3.91114 GIP
100 MAD7.82227 GIP
250 MAD19.55568 GIP
500 MAD39.11135 GIP
1000 MAD78.22270 GIP
2000 MAD156.44540 GIP
5000 MAD391.11350 GIP
10000 MAD782.22700 GIP