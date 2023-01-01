1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

Convert MAD to GIP at the real exchange rate

1000 mad
79.00 gip

1.00000 MAD = 0.07900 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Gibraltar Pound
1 MAD0.07900 GIP
5 MAD0.39499 GIP
10 MAD0.78998 GIP
20 MAD1.57997 GIP
50 MAD3.94991 GIP
100 MAD7.89983 GIP
250 MAD19.74958 GIP
500 MAD39.49915 GIP
1000 MAD78.99830 GIP
2000 MAD157.99660 GIP
5000 MAD394.99150 GIP
10000 MAD789.98300 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 GIP12.65850 MAD
5 GIP63.29250 MAD
10 GIP126.58500 MAD
20 GIP253.17000 MAD
50 GIP632.92500 MAD
100 GIP1265.85000 MAD
250 GIP3164.62500 MAD
500 GIP6329.25000 MAD
1000 GIP12658.50000 MAD
2000 GIP25317.00000 MAD
5000 GIP63292.50000 MAD
10000 GIP126585.00000 MAD