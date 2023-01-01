50 Gibraltar pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert GIP to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 gip
8,820.05 isk

1.00000 GIP = 176.40100 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85771.08490.31291.464761.632160.946218.7133
1 GBP1.1659111.264105.311.707981.903181.1031821.8207
1 USD0.92250.791139183.31451.351251.505680.8727517.2632
1 INR0.01107260.009495820.012002710.01621870.01807230.01047540.207205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 GIP176.40100 ISK
5 GIP882.00500 ISK
10 GIP1764.01000 ISK
20 GIP3528.02000 ISK
50 GIP8820.05000 ISK
100 GIP17640.10000 ISK
250 GIP44100.25000 ISK
500 GIP88200.50000 ISK
1000 GIP176401.00000 ISK
2000 GIP352802.00000 ISK
5000 GIP882005.00000 ISK
10000 GIP1764010.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Gibraltar Pound
1 ISK0.00567 GIP
5 ISK0.02834 GIP
10 ISK0.05669 GIP
20 ISK0.11338 GIP
50 ISK0.28345 GIP
100 ISK0.56689 GIP
250 ISK1.41722 GIP
500 ISK2.83445 GIP
1000 ISK5.66890 GIP
2000 ISK11.33780 GIP
5000 ISK28.34450 GIP
10000 ISK56.68900 GIP