20 Gibraltar pounds to British pounds sterling

Convert GIP to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 gip
20.01 gbp

1.00000 GIP = 1.00063 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85871.084490.35061.465571.634360.947418.7167
1 GBP1.1645511.263105.2311.706941.903541.103321.7994
1 USD0.922150.791766183.31851.35151.507160.873917.26
1 INR0.0110680.009502880.012002110.01622090.01808910.01048870.207157

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 GIP1.00063 GBP
5 GIP5.00315 GBP
10 GIP10.00630 GBP
20 GIP20.01260 GBP
50 GIP50.03150 GBP
100 GIP100.06300 GBP
250 GIP250.15750 GBP
500 GIP500.31500 GBP
1000 GIP1000.63000 GBP
2000 GIP2001.26000 GBP
5000 GIP5003.15000 GBP
10000 GIP10006.30000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Gibraltar Pound
1 GBP0.99937 GIP
5 GBP4.99683 GIP
10 GBP9.99367 GIP
20 GBP19.98734 GIP
50 GBP49.96835 GIP
100 GBP99.93670 GIP
250 GBP249.84175 GIP
500 GBP499.68350 GIP
1000 GBP999.36700 GIP
2000 GBP1998.73400 GIP
5000 GBP4996.83500 GIP
10000 GBP9993.67000 GIP