1,000 ghs
61.93 shp

1.000 GHS = 0.06193 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3331.4721.6630.96718.19
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7741.7241.9471.13321.299
1 USD0.9210.787183.1991.3561.5310.89116.753
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Saint Helena Pound
1 GHS0.06193 SHP
5 GHS0.30967 SHP
10 GHS0.61934 SHP
20 GHS1.23869 SHP
50 GHS3.09671 SHP
100 GHS6.19343 SHP
250 GHS15.48358 SHP
500 GHS30.96715 SHP
1000 GHS61.93430 SHP
2000 GHS123.86860 SHP
5000 GHS309.67150 SHP
10000 GHS619.34300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SHP16.14610 GHS
5 SHP80.73050 GHS
10 SHP161.46100 GHS
20 SHP322.92200 GHS
50 SHP807.30500 GHS
100 SHP1,614.61000 GHS
250 SHP4,036.52500 GHS
500 SHP8,073.05000 GHS
1000 SHP16,146.10000 GHS
2000 SHP32,292.20000 GHS
5000 SHP80,730.50000 GHS
10000 SHP161,461.00000 GHS