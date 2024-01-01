Ghanaian cedis to Swedish kronor today

1.000 GHS = 0.8249 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swedish Krona
1 GHS0.82494 SEK
5 GHS4.12469 SEK
10 GHS8.24937 SEK
20 GHS16.49874 SEK
50 GHS41.24685 SEK
100 GHS82.49370 SEK
250 GHS206.23425 SEK
500 GHS412.46850 SEK
1000 GHS824.93700 SEK
2000 GHS1,649.87400 SEK
5000 GHS4,124.68500 SEK
10000 GHS8,249.37000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SEK1.21221 GHS
5 SEK6.06105 GHS
10 SEK12.12210 GHS
20 SEK24.24420 GHS
50 SEK60.61050 GHS
100 SEK121.22100 GHS
250 SEK303.05250 GHS
500 SEK606.10500 GHS
1000 SEK1,212.21000 GHS
2000 SEK2,424.42000 GHS
5000 SEK6,061.05000 GHS
10000 SEK12,122.10000 GHS