Ghanaian cedis to Romanian leus today

Convert GHS to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
360.55 ron

1.000 GHS = 0.3606 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Romanian Leu
1 GHS0.36055 RON
5 GHS1.80276 RON
10 GHS3.60552 RON
20 GHS7.21104 RON
50 GHS18.02760 RON
100 GHS36.05520 RON
250 GHS90.13800 RON
500 GHS180.27600 RON
1000 GHS360.55200 RON
2000 GHS721.10400 RON
5000 GHS1,802.76000 RON
10000 GHS3,605.52000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RON2.77353 GHS
5 RON13.86765 GHS
10 RON27.73530 GHS
20 RON55.47060 GHS
50 RON138.67650 GHS
100 RON277.35300 GHS
250 RON693.38250 GHS
500 RON1,386.76500 GHS
1000 RON2,773.53000 GHS
2000 RON5,547.06000 GHS
5000 RON13,867.65000 GHS
10000 RON27,735.30000 GHS