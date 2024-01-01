Ghanaian cedis to Polish zloty today

Convert GHS to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
313.10 pln

1.000 GHS = 0.3131 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Polish Zloty
1 GHS0.31310 PLN
5 GHS1.56549 PLN
10 GHS3.13098 PLN
20 GHS6.26196 PLN
50 GHS15.65490 PLN
100 GHS31.30980 PLN
250 GHS78.27450 PLN
500 GHS156.54900 PLN
1000 GHS313.09800 PLN
2000 GHS626.19600 PLN
5000 GHS1,565.49000 PLN
10000 GHS3,130.98000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PLN3.19388 GHS
5 PLN15.96940 GHS
10 PLN31.93880 GHS
20 PLN63.87760 GHS
50 PLN159.69400 GHS
100 PLN319.38800 GHS
250 PLN798.47000 GHS
500 PLN1,596.94000 GHS
1000 PLN3,193.88000 GHS
2000 PLN6,387.76000 GHS
5000 PLN15,969.40000 GHS
10000 PLN31,938.80000 GHS