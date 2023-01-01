10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Polish zloty

Convert GHS to PLN at the real exchange rate

10,000 ghs
3,442.38 pln

1.00000 GHS = 0.34424 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860451.086590.54381.469171.643470.952318.7871
1 GBP1.1621811.26265105.2231.707361.909921.1067521.833
1 USD0.92040.791985183.33531.35221.512630.8764517.2914
1 INR0.01104440.00950360.011999710.0162260.01815110.01051720.207492

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Polish Zloty
1 GHS0.34424 PLN
5 GHS1.72119 PLN
10 GHS3.44238 PLN
20 GHS6.88476 PLN
50 GHS17.21190 PLN
100 GHS34.42380 PLN
250 GHS86.05950 PLN
500 GHS172.11900 PLN
1000 GHS344.23800 PLN
2000 GHS688.47600 PLN
5000 GHS1721.19000 PLN
10000 GHS3442.38000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PLN2.90497 GHS
5 PLN14.52485 GHS
10 PLN29.04970 GHS
20 PLN58.09940 GHS
50 PLN145.24850 GHS
100 PLN290.49700 GHS
250 PLN726.24250 GHS
500 PLN1452.48500 GHS
1000 PLN2904.97000 GHS
2000 PLN5809.94000 GHS
5000 PLN14524.85000 GHS
10000 PLN29049.70000 GHS