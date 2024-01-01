Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner today

Convert GHS to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
838.95 nok

1.000 GHS = 0.8390 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Track the exchange rate
Compare exchange rates

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Norwegian Krone
1 GHS0.83895 NOK
5 GHS4.19476 NOK
10 GHS8.38953 NOK
20 GHS16.77906 NOK
50 GHS41.94765 NOK
100 GHS83.89530 NOK
250 GHS209.73825 NOK
500 GHS419.47650 NOK
1000 GHS838.95300 NOK
2000 GHS1,677.90600 NOK
5000 GHS4,194.76500 NOK
10000 GHS8,389.53000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NOK1.19196 GHS
5 NOK5.95980 GHS
10 NOK11.91960 GHS
20 NOK23.83920 GHS
50 NOK59.59800 GHS
100 NOK119.19600 GHS
250 NOK297.99000 GHS
500 NOK595.98000 GHS
1000 NOK1,191.96000 GHS
2000 NOK2,383.92000 GHS
5000 NOK5,959.80000 GHS
10000 NOK11,919.60000 GHS