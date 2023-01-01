1 Ghanaian cedi to Norwegian kroner

Convert GHS to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
0.93 nok

1.00000 GHS = 0.92699 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35250.9201518.70440.7917031.337851.5122983.3319
1 CAD0.73937210.6803213.82950.5853630.9891681.1181461.6132
1 EUR1.08681.4699120.32790.86041.453981.6435590.5651
1 ZAR0.05346340.07230920.049193410.04232710.0715260.0808524.4552

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Norwegian Krone
1 GHS0.92699 NOK
5 GHS4.63497 NOK
10 GHS9.26994 NOK
20 GHS18.53988 NOK
50 GHS46.34970 NOK
100 GHS92.69940 NOK
250 GHS231.74850 NOK
500 GHS463.49700 NOK
1000 GHS926.99400 NOK
2000 GHS1853.98800 NOK
5000 GHS4634.97000 NOK
10000 GHS9269.94000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NOK1.07876 GHS
5 NOK5.39380 GHS
10 NOK10.78760 GHS
20 NOK21.57520 GHS
50 NOK53.93800 GHS
100 NOK107.87600 GHS
250 NOK269.69000 GHS
500 NOK539.38000 GHS
1000 NOK1078.76000 GHS
2000 NOK2157.52000 GHS
5000 NOK5393.80000 GHS
10000 NOK10787.60000 GHS