500 ghs
463.46 nok

1.00000 GHS = 0.92692 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Norwegian Krone
1 GHS0.92692 NOK
5 GHS4.63458 NOK
10 GHS9.26916 NOK
20 GHS18.53832 NOK
50 GHS46.34580 NOK
100 GHS92.69160 NOK
250 GHS231.72900 NOK
500 GHS463.45800 NOK
1000 GHS926.91600 NOK
2000 GHS1853.83200 NOK
5000 GHS4634.58000 NOK
10000 GHS9269.16000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NOK1.07885 GHS
5 NOK5.39425 GHS
10 NOK10.78850 GHS
20 NOK21.57700 GHS
50 NOK53.94250 GHS
100 NOK107.88500 GHS
250 NOK269.71250 GHS
500 NOK539.42500 GHS
1000 NOK1078.85000 GHS
2000 NOK2157.70000 GHS
5000 NOK5394.25000 GHS
10000 NOK10788.50000 GHS