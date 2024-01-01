Ghanaian cedis to Malaysian ringgits today

1.000 GHS = 0.3730 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GHS0.37299 MYR
5 GHS1.86496 MYR
10 GHS3.72992 MYR
20 GHS7.45984 MYR
50 GHS18.64960 MYR
100 GHS37.29920 MYR
250 GHS93.24800 MYR
500 GHS186.49600 MYR
1000 GHS372.99200 MYR
2000 GHS745.98400 MYR
5000 GHS1,864.96000 MYR
10000 GHS3,729.92000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MYR2.68102 GHS
5 MYR13.40510 GHS
10 MYR26.81020 GHS
20 MYR53.62040 GHS
50 MYR134.05100 GHS
100 MYR268.10200 GHS
250 MYR670.25500 GHS
500 MYR1,340.51000 GHS
1000 MYR2,681.02000 GHS
2000 MYR5,362.04000 GHS
5000 MYR13,405.10000 GHS
10000 MYR26,810.20000 GHS