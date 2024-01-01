Ghanaian cedis to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert GHS to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
791.50 mad

1.000 GHS = 0.7915 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GHS0.79150 MAD
5 GHS3.95748 MAD
10 GHS7.91496 MAD
20 GHS15.82992 MAD
50 GHS39.57480 MAD
100 GHS79.14960 MAD
250 GHS197.87400 MAD
500 GHS395.74800 MAD
1000 GHS791.49600 MAD
2000 GHS1,582.99200 MAD
5000 GHS3,957.48000 MAD
10000 GHS7,914.96000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MAD1.26343 GHS
5 MAD6.31715 GHS
10 MAD12.63430 GHS
20 MAD25.26860 GHS
50 MAD63.17150 GHS
100 MAD126.34300 GHS
250 MAD315.85750 GHS
500 MAD631.71500 GHS
1000 MAD1,263.43000 GHS
2000 MAD2,526.86000 GHS
5000 MAD6,317.15000 GHS
10000 MAD12,634.30000 GHS