Ghanaian cedis to Kenyan shillings today

Convert GHS to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
10,434 kes

1.000 GHS = 10.43 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.8010.7861.3441.53183.197
1 CAD0.73810.67913.8660.580.9911.12961.362
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4120.8541.4591.66290.327
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GHS10.43350 KES
5 GHS52.16750 KES
10 GHS104.33500 KES
20 GHS208.67000 KES
50 GHS521.67500 KES
100 GHS1,043.35000 KES
250 GHS2,608.37500 KES
500 GHS5,216.75000 KES
1000 GHS10,433.50000 KES
2000 GHS20,867.00000 KES
5000 GHS52,167.50000 KES
10000 GHS104,335.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KES0.09585 GHS
5 KES0.47923 GHS
10 KES0.95845 GHS
20 KES1.91691 GHS
50 KES4.79227 GHS
100 KES9.58454 GHS
250 KES23.96135 GHS
500 KES47.92270 GHS
1000 KES95.84540 GHS
2000 KES191.69080 GHS
5000 KES479.22700 GHS
10000 KES958.45400 GHS