10 ghs
0.75 chf

1.00000 GHS = 0.07537 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3530.9178518.68230.7904511.337051.511683.3475
1 CAD0.73909810.67838313.80810.5842210.9882111.1172261.602
1 EUR1.08951.47409120.35440.861251.456721.6468990.8071
1 ZAR0.05352670.07242150.049129510.04231020.07156770.08091094.46131

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swiss Franc
1 GHS0.07537 CHF
5 GHS0.37685 CHF
10 GHS0.75370 CHF
20 GHS1.50741 CHF
50 GHS3.76852 CHF
100 GHS7.53704 CHF
250 GHS18.84260 CHF
500 GHS37.68520 CHF
1000 GHS75.37040 CHF
2000 GHS150.74080 CHF
5000 GHS376.85200 CHF
10000 GHS753.70400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CHF13.26780 GHS
5 CHF66.33900 GHS
10 CHF132.67800 GHS
20 CHF265.35600 GHS
50 CHF663.39000 GHS
100 CHF1326.78000 GHS
250 CHF3316.95000 GHS
500 CHF6633.90000 GHS
1000 CHF13267.80000 GHS
2000 CHF26535.60000 GHS
5000 CHF66339.00000 GHS
10000 CHF132678.00000 GHS