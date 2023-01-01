20 Ghanaian cedis to Brazilian reais

Convert GHS to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
8.46 brl

1.00000 GHS = 0.42297 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86121.089390.79261.473221.646090.9528518.8279
1 GBP1.1611711.2649105.4291.710711.911451.1064221.863
1 USD0.918050.790576183.34951.352451.511140.874717.2844
1 INR0.01101410.009485080.011997710.01622630.01813020.01049440.207373

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brazilian Real
1 GHS0.42297 BRL
5 GHS2.11486 BRL
10 GHS4.22972 BRL
20 GHS8.45944 BRL
50 GHS21.14860 BRL
100 GHS42.29720 BRL
250 GHS105.74300 BRL
500 GHS211.48600 BRL
1000 GHS422.97200 BRL
2000 GHS845.94400 BRL
5000 GHS2114.86000 BRL
10000 GHS4229.72000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BRL2.36423 GHS
5 BRL11.82115 GHS
10 BRL23.64230 GHS
20 BRL47.28460 GHS
50 BRL118.21150 GHS
100 BRL236.42300 GHS
250 BRL591.05750 GHS
500 BRL1182.11500 GHS
1000 BRL2364.23000 GHS
2000 BRL4728.46000 GHS
5000 BRL11821.15000 GHS
10000 BRL23642.30000 GHS