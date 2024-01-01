Guernsey pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert GGP to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
49,399.70 uah

1.000 GGP = 49.40 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3341.4721.6620.96718.198
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7981.7241.9471.13321.313
1 USD0.9210.786183.2041.3561.5310.89116.761
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GGP49.39970 UAH
5 GGP246.99850 UAH
10 GGP493.99700 UAH
20 GGP987.99400 UAH
50 GGP2,469.98500 UAH
100 GGP4,939.97000 UAH
250 GGP12,349.92500 UAH
500 GGP24,699.85000 UAH
1000 GGP49,399.70000 UAH
2000 GGP98,799.40000 UAH
5000 GGP246,998.50000 UAH
10000 GGP493,997.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Guernsey pound
1 UAH0.02024 GGP
5 UAH0.10122 GGP
10 UAH0.20243 GGP
20 UAH0.40486 GGP
50 UAH1.01215 GGP
100 UAH2.02430 GGP
250 UAH5.06075 GGP
500 UAH10.12150 GGP
1000 UAH20.24300 GGP
2000 UAH40.48600 GGP
5000 UAH101.21500 GGP
10000 UAH202.43000 GGP