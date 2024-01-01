Guernsey pounds to Jersey pounds today

Convert GGP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
1,000 jep

1.000 GGP = 1.000 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10


Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3361.4721.6630.96718.221
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8031.7241.9471.13321.341
1 USD0.9210.786183.2011.3561.5310.89116.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Jersey pound
1 GGP1.00000 JEP
5 GGP5.00000 JEP
10 GGP10.00000 JEP
20 GGP20.00000 JEP
50 GGP50.00000 JEP
100 GGP100.00000 JEP
250 GGP250.00000 JEP
500 GGP500.00000 JEP
1000 GGP1,000.00000 JEP
2000 GGP2,000.00000 JEP
5000 GGP5,000.00000 JEP
10000 GGP10,000.00000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guernsey pound
1 JEP1.00000 GGP
5 JEP5.00000 GGP
10 JEP10.00000 GGP
20 JEP20.00000 GGP
50 JEP50.00000 GGP
100 JEP100.00000 GGP
250 JEP250.00000 GGP
500 JEP500.00000 GGP
1000 JEP1,000.00000 GGP
2000 JEP2,000.00000 GGP
5000 JEP5,000.00000 GGP
10000 JEP10,000.00000 GGP