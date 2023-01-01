1 Georgian lari to Mexican pesos

Convert GEL to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 gel
6.34 mxn

1.00000 GEL = 6.34244 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869651.0905590.87931.493621.660650.963918.7433
1 GBP1.1498911.254104.51.717481.909551.1083821.5525
1 USD0.916950.797448183.33351.36961.522770.8838517.187
1 INR0.01100360.009569360.01210.01643520.01827310.01060620.206244

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mexican Peso
1 GEL6.34244 MXN
5 GEL31.71220 MXN
10 GEL63.42440 MXN
20 GEL126.84880 MXN
50 GEL317.12200 MXN
100 GEL634.24400 MXN
250 GEL1585.61000 MXN
500 GEL3171.22000 MXN
1000 GEL6342.44000 MXN
2000 GEL12684.88000 MXN
5000 GEL31712.20000 MXN
10000 GEL63424.40000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Georgian Lari
1 MXN0.15767 GEL
5 MXN0.78834 GEL
10 MXN1.57668 GEL
20 MXN3.15336 GEL
50 MXN7.88340 GEL
100 MXN15.76680 GEL
250 MXN39.41700 GEL
500 MXN78.83400 GEL
1000 MXN157.66800 GEL
2000 MXN315.33600 GEL
5000 MXN788.34000 GEL
10000 MXN1576.68000 GEL