1.00000 EUR = 4.07261 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.090190.82991.494581.663510.964318.7728
1 GBP1.1493611.25295104.3991.717861.912031.1083321.5773
1 USD0.917350.798116183.32251.371051.526020.884617.2212
1 INR0.01100960.009578640.012001610.01645470.01831460.01061660.206681

Conversion rates Euro / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EUR4.07261 PEN
5 EUR20.36305 PEN
10 EUR40.72610 PEN
20 EUR81.45220 PEN
50 EUR203.63050 PEN
100 EUR407.26100 PEN
250 EUR1018.15250 PEN
500 EUR2036.30500 PEN
1000 EUR4072.61000 PEN
2000 EUR8145.22000 PEN
5000 EUR20363.05000 PEN
10000 EUR40726.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Euro
1 PEN0.24554 EUR
5 PEN1.22772 EUR
10 PEN2.45543 EUR
20 PEN4.91086 EUR
50 PEN12.27715 EUR
100 PEN24.55430 EUR
250 PEN61.38575 EUR
500 PEN122.77150 EUR
1000 PEN245.54300 EUR
2000 PEN491.08600 EUR
5000 PEN1227.71500 EUR
10000 PEN2455.43000 EUR