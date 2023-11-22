5000 Euros to Canadian dollars

Convert EUR to CAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 eur
7,476.25 cad

1.00000 EUR = 1.49525 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7985940.88461.371683.30921.53104149.1754.0178
1 GBP1.252211.107561.71752104.321.91717186.7975.03072
1 CHF1.130450.90288811.5505394.17731.73077168.6364.54218
1 CAD0.7290760.5822360.64494160.73871.11625108.762.92928

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Canadian Dollar
1 EUR1.49525 CAD
5 EUR7.47625 CAD
10 EUR14.95250 CAD
20 EUR29.90500 CAD
50 EUR74.76250 CAD
100 EUR149.52500 CAD
250 EUR373.81250 CAD
500 EUR747.62500 CAD
1000 EUR1495.25000 CAD
2000 EUR2990.50000 CAD
5000 EUR7476.25000 CAD
10000 EUR14952.50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Euro
1 CAD0.66878 EUR
5 CAD3.34392 EUR
10 CAD6.68785 EUR
20 CAD13.37570 EUR
50 CAD33.43925 EUR
100 CAD66.87850 EUR
250 CAD167.19625 EUR
500 CAD334.39250 EUR
1000 CAD668.78500 EUR
2000 CAD1337.57000 EUR
5000 CAD3343.92500 EUR
10000 CAD6687.85000 EUR