10 thousand Canadian dollars to Euros

Convert CAD to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 cad
6,708.67 eur

1.00000 CAD = 0.67087 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.918450.800322851.52877.1563555.5675
1 INR0.012002710.01102430.009606013.420770.01834860.08589560.666961
1 EUR1.0887590.708710.8713310.2941.664377.7914860.4991
1 GBP1.2495104.1011.147711356.1081.910118.9418669.4316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Euro
1 CAD0.67087 EUR
5 CAD3.35433 EUR
10 CAD6.70867 EUR
20 CAD13.41734 EUR
50 CAD33.54335 EUR
100 CAD67.08670 EUR
250 CAD167.71675 EUR
500 CAD335.43350 EUR
1000 CAD670.86700 EUR
2000 CAD1341.73400 EUR
5000 CAD3354.33500 EUR
10000 CAD6708.67000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Canadian Dollar
1 EUR1.49061 CAD
5 EUR7.45305 CAD
10 EUR14.90610 CAD
20 EUR29.81220 CAD
50 EUR74.53050 CAD
100 EUR149.06100 CAD
250 EUR372.65250 CAD
500 EUR745.30500 CAD
1000 EUR1490.61000 CAD
2000 EUR2981.22000 CAD
5000 EUR7453.05000 CAD
10000 EUR14906.10000 CAD