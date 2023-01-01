1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ETB to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 etb
641.72 uah

1.00000 ETB = 0.64172 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090490.84941.493581.662450.963618.7451
1 GBP1.1495611.25345104.4341.716911.911041.1077121.5481
1 USD0.91710.797798183.31751.369751.524620.883717.191
1 INR0.01100720.00957540.012002310.01644010.01829890.01060640.206331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ETB0.64172 UAH
5 ETB3.20862 UAH
10 ETB6.41724 UAH
20 ETB12.83448 UAH
50 ETB32.08620 UAH
100 ETB64.17240 UAH
250 ETB160.43100 UAH
500 ETB320.86200 UAH
1000 ETB641.72400 UAH
2000 ETB1283.44800 UAH
5000 ETB3208.62000 UAH
10000 ETB6417.24000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ethiopian Birr
1 UAH1.55830 ETB
5 UAH7.79150 ETB
10 UAH15.58300 ETB
20 UAH31.16600 ETB
50 UAH77.91500 ETB
100 UAH155.83000 ETB
250 UAH389.57500 ETB
500 UAH779.15000 ETB
1000 UAH1558.30000 ETB
2000 UAH3116.60000 ETB
5000 UAH7791.50000 ETB
10000 UAH15583.00000 ETB