Ethiopian birrs to Saudi riyals today

Convert ETB to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
66.06 sar

1.000 ETB = 0.06606 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2941.4731.6620.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7331.7251.9461.13221.327
1 USD0.9220.787183.2051.3581.5320.89116.783
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saudi Riyal
1 ETB0.06606 SAR
5 ETB0.33029 SAR
10 ETB0.66057 SAR
20 ETB1.32114 SAR
50 ETB3.30285 SAR
100 ETB6.60571 SAR
250 ETB16.51427 SAR
500 ETB33.02855 SAR
1000 ETB66.05710 SAR
2000 ETB132.11420 SAR
5000 ETB330.28550 SAR
10000 ETB660.57100 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ethiopian Birr
1 SAR15.13840 ETB
5 SAR75.69200 ETB
10 SAR151.38400 ETB
20 SAR302.76800 ETB
50 SAR756.92000 ETB
100 SAR1,513.84000 ETB
250 SAR3,784.60000 ETB
500 SAR7,569.20000 ETB
1000 SAR15,138.40000 ETB
2000 SAR30,276.80000 ETB
5000 SAR75,692.00000 ETB
10000 SAR151,384.00000 ETB