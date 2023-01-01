10 thousand Egyptian pounds to South Korean wons

Convert EGP to KRW at the real exchange rate

10000 egp
421188 krw

1.00000 EGP = 42.11880 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916651.36990.7975121.5239383.31153.6725528.8295
1 EUR1.0909511.494490.87011.6625390.88874.0065731.4515
1 CAD0.729980.66912410.5821681.1124460.81582.6808921.045
1 GBP1.25391.149291.7177211.91085104.4644.6050136.1493

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South Korean Won
1 EGP42.11880 KRW
5 EGP210.59400 KRW
10 EGP421.18800 KRW
20 EGP842.37600 KRW
50 EGP2105.94000 KRW
100 EGP4211.88000 KRW
250 EGP10529.70000 KRW
500 EGP21059.40000 KRW
1000 EGP42118.80000 KRW
2000 EGP84237.60000 KRW
5000 EGP210594.00000 KRW
10000 EGP421188.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Egyptian Pound
1 KRW0.02374 EGP
5 KRW0.11871 EGP
10 KRW0.23742 EGP
20 KRW0.47485 EGP
50 KRW1.18712 EGP
100 KRW2.37424 EGP
250 KRW5.93560 EGP
500 KRW11.87120 EGP
1000 KRW23.74240 EGP
2000 KRW47.48480 EGP
5000 KRW118.71200 EGP
10000 KRW237.42400 EGP