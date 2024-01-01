Algerian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert DZD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
53.47 cny

1.000 DZD = 0.05347 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2431.4731.6620.96618.238
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6571.7251.9461.13121.353
1 USD0.9220.787183.1851.3581.5320.8916.811
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DZD0.05347 CNY
5 DZD0.26736 CNY
10 DZD0.53472 CNY
20 DZD1.06944 CNY
50 DZD2.67361 CNY
100 DZD5.34722 CNY
250 DZD13.36805 CNY
500 DZD26.73610 CNY
1000 DZD53.47220 CNY
2000 DZD106.94440 CNY
5000 DZD267.36100 CNY
10000 DZD534.72200 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Algerian Dinar
1 CNY18.70130 DZD
5 CNY93.50650 DZD
10 CNY187.01300 DZD
20 CNY374.02600 DZD
50 CNY935.06500 DZD
100 CNY1,870.13000 DZD
250 CNY4,675.32500 DZD
500 CNY9,350.65000 DZD
1000 CNY18,701.30000 DZD
2000 CNY37,402.60000 DZD
5000 CNY93,506.50000 DZD
10000 CNY187,013.00000 DZD