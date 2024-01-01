Algerian dinars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert DZD to BDT

1,000 dzd
815.62 bdt

1.000 DZD = 0.8156 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DZD0.81562 BDT
5 DZD4.07810 BDT
10 DZD8.15619 BDT
20 DZD16.31238 BDT
50 DZD40.78095 BDT
100 DZD81.56190 BDT
250 DZD203.90475 BDT
500 DZD407.80950 BDT
1000 DZD815.61900 BDT
2000 DZD1,631.23800 BDT
5000 DZD4,078.09500 BDT
10000 DZD8,156.19000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Algerian Dinar
1 BDT1.22606 DZD
5 BDT6.13030 DZD
10 BDT12.26060 DZD
20 BDT24.52120 DZD
50 BDT61.30300 DZD
100 BDT122.60600 DZD
250 BDT306.51500 DZD
500 BDT613.03000 DZD
1000 BDT1,226.06000 DZD
2000 BDT2,452.12000 DZD
5000 BDT6,130.30000 DZD
10000 BDT12,260.60000 DZD