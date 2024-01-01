Algerian dinars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert DZD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
875.00 bdt

دج1.000 DZD = Tk0.8750 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
Loading

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DZD0,87500 BDT
5 DZD4,37498 BDT
10 DZD8,74995 BDT
20 DZD17,49990 BDT
50 DZD43,74975 BDT
100 DZD87,49950 BDT
250 DZD218,74875 BDT
500 DZD437,49750 BDT
1000 DZD874,99500 BDT
2000 DZD1.749,99000 BDT
5000 DZD4.374,97500 BDT
10000 DZD8.749,95000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Algerian Dinar
1 BDT1,14286 DZD
5 BDT5,71430 DZD
10 BDT11,42860 DZD
20 BDT22,85720 DZD
50 BDT57,14300 DZD
100 BDT114,28600 DZD
250 BDT285,71500 DZD
500 BDT571,43000 DZD
1000 BDT1.142,86000 DZD
2000 BDT2.285,72000 DZD
5000 BDT5.714,30000 DZD
10000 BDT11.428,60000 DZD