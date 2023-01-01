5000 Algerian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert DZD to BDT at the real exchange rate

5000 dzd
4093.26 bdt

1.00000 DZD = 0.81865 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869171.1055591.97211.465741.627840.92596518.737
1 GBP1.1505211.272105.8191.686421.872931.0653421.558
1 USD0.904550.786164183.19131.32581.472430.8375516.9481
1 INR0.01087290.009450070.012020510.01593680.01769930.01006780.203724

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DZD0.81865 BDT
5 DZD4.09326 BDT
10 DZD8.18652 BDT
20 DZD16.37304 BDT
50 DZD40.93260 BDT
100 DZD81.86520 BDT
250 DZD204.66300 BDT
500 DZD409.32600 BDT
1000 DZD818.65200 BDT
2000 DZD1637.30400 BDT
5000 DZD4093.26000 BDT
10000 DZD8186.52000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Algerian Dinar
1 BDT1.22152 DZD
5 BDT6.10760 DZD
10 BDT12.21520 DZD
20 BDT24.43040 DZD
50 BDT61.07600 DZD
100 BDT122.15200 DZD
250 BDT305.38000 DZD
500 BDT610.76000 DZD
1000 BDT1221.52000 DZD
2000 BDT2443.04000 DZD
5000 BDT6107.60000 DZD
10000 BDT12215.20000 DZD