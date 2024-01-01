Algerian dinars to Armenian drams today

Convert DZD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
2,974.09 amd

1.000 DZD = 2.974 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2411.4731.6630.96618.234
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6521.7241.9461.13121.347
1 USD0.9220.787183.1871.3581.5330.89116.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 DZD2.97409 AMD
5 DZD14.87045 AMD
10 DZD29.74090 AMD
20 DZD59.48180 AMD
50 DZD148.70450 AMD
100 DZD297.40900 AMD
250 DZD743.52250 AMD
500 DZD1,487.04500 AMD
1000 DZD2,974.09000 AMD
2000 DZD5,948.18000 AMD
5000 DZD14,870.45000 AMD
10000 DZD29,740.90000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Algerian Dinar
1 AMD0.33624 DZD
5 AMD1.68119 DZD
10 AMD3.36238 DZD
20 AMD6.72476 DZD
50 AMD16.81190 DZD
100 AMD33.62380 DZD
250 AMD84.05950 DZD
500 AMD168.11900 DZD
1000 AMD336.23800 DZD
2000 AMD672.47600 DZD
5000 AMD1,681.19000 DZD
10000 AMD3,362.38000 DZD