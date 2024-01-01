Convert DZD to AMD at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Armenian drams

1,000 dzd
2,884.45 amd

دج1.000 DZD = ֏2.884 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 DZD2,88445 AMD
5 DZD14,42225 AMD
10 DZD28,84450 AMD
20 DZD57,68900 AMD
50 DZD144,22250 AMD
100 DZD288,44500 AMD
250 DZD721,11250 AMD
500 DZD1.442,22500 AMD
1000 DZD2.884,45000 AMD
2000 DZD5.768,90000 AMD
5000 DZD14.422,25000 AMD
10000 DZD28.844,50000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Algerian Dinar
1 AMD0,34669 DZD
5 AMD1,73343 DZD
10 AMD3,46686 DZD
20 AMD6,93372 DZD
50 AMD17,33430 DZD
100 AMD34,66860 DZD
250 AMD86,67150 DZD
500 AMD173,34300 DZD
1000 AMD346,68600 DZD
2000 AMD693,37200 DZD
5000 AMD1.733,43000 DZD
10000 AMD3.466,86000 DZD