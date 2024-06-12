Algerian dinar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Armenian drams is currently 2,884 today, reflecting a 0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 2,897 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,875 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.