1 thousand Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos

Convert DOP to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 dop
301.85 mxn

1.00000 DOP = 0.30185 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
How to convert Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mexican Peso
1 DOP0.30185 MXN
5 DOP1.50924 MXN
10 DOP3.01848 MXN
20 DOP6.03696 MXN
50 DOP15.09240 MXN
100 DOP30.18480 MXN
250 DOP75.46200 MXN
500 DOP150.92400 MXN
1000 DOP301.84800 MXN
2000 DOP603.69600 MXN
5000 DOP1509.24000 MXN
10000 DOP3018.48000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Dominican Peso
1 MXN3.31293 DOP
5 MXN16.56465 DOP
10 MXN33.12930 DOP
20 MXN66.25860 DOP
50 MXN165.64650 DOP
100 MXN331.29300 DOP
250 MXN828.23250 DOP
500 MXN1656.46500 DOP
1000 MXN3312.93000 DOP
2000 MXN6625.86000 DOP
5000 MXN16564.65000 DOP
10000 MXN33129.30000 DOP